McBride plc Announces New Share Listing to Support Employee Awards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

McBride ( (GB:MCB) ) has provided an update.

McBride plc has announced its application for the listing of 4,502,575 new ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. These shares are being issued to fulfill employee share awards granted in 2022, and the company plans to provide a loan to Apex Group Fiduciary Services Limited to purchase shares sold by employees to cover tax liabilities. This move is part of McBride’s strategy to manage share awards and maintain transparency in shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MCB) stock is a Buy with a £135.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on McBride stock, see the GB:MCB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MCB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MCB is a Outperform.

McBride’s overall score reflects strong earnings call performance and valuation, supported by technical indicators. Financial performance is stable but challenged by high leverage and inconsistent revenue growth. The company’s strategic initiatives and dividend reinstatement are positive signs for future growth.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MCB stock, click here.

More about McBride

Average Trading Volume: 357,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £213.4M

For an in-depth examination of MCB stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue