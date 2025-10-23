McBride Executives Sell Shares to Cover Tax Liabilities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

McBride ( (GB:MCB) ) has provided an announcement.

McBride plc, a company involved in the manufacture and distribution of household and personal care products, announced the sale of shares by key managerial personnel. This sale was in connection with the vesting of share awards under the company’s 2020 Restricted Share Unit Plan and 2014 Long-Term Incentive Plan. The shares were sold by several executives, including the CEO and CFO, to cover tax liabilities resulting from these awards. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing management of executive compensation and its implications for shareholder equity.

Spark’s Take on GB:MCB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MCB is a Outperform.

McBride’s overall stock score reflects strong earnings call insights and a solid valuation, suggesting potential for growth. Financial performance is stable but challenged by high leverage and inconsistent revenue growth. Technical indicators show neutral momentum, supporting a balanced outlook.

More about McBride

Average Trading Volume: 350,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £210M

