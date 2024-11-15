McBride CFO Increases Shareholding, Boosts Investor Confidence

McBride (GB:MCB) has released an update.

McBride PLC’s Chief Financial Officer, Mark Strickland, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 9,500 ordinary shares at a price of £0.9732 per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, raises Strickland’s total holdings to 320,262 shares. The move signals confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially sparking interest among investors.

