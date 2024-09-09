MCAN Financial Welcomes New CFO Santokh Birk

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) has released an update.

MCAN Financial Group has appointed Santokh Birk as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2024. Birk’s extensive experience spans over three decades in finance, risk management, and corporate strategy, including senior roles at Home Trust Company and HSBC. The leadership team, including President & CEO Don Coulter, welcomes Birk’s collaborative approach and anticipates his contribution to MCAN’s ongoing success.

For further insights into TSE:MKP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.