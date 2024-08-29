MC Mining Ltd Welcomes New Director Pavlovski

MC Mining Ltd (AU:MCM) has released an update.

MC Mining Limited has officially announced the appointment of Blagojce Pavlovski as a director of the company on the 27th of August 2024. According to the Initial Director’s Interest Notice, Pavlovski currently does not hold any registered or unregistered securities in the company. The notice also confirmed that Pavlovski has no interests in any contracts related to MC Mining Ltd.

For further insights into AU:MCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.