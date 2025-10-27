MBX Biosciences Advances Phase 2a Study on PBH Treatment with Imapextide

MBX Biosciences, Inc. ((MBX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (MBX) is conducting an exploratory Phase 2a study titled ‘A Phase 2a, Open-label, Exploratory Study to Evaluate Preliminary Efficacy of Subcutaneous MBX 1416 in Patients With Postbariatric Hypoglycemia (The STEADI Study).’ The study aims to assess the preliminary efficacy of MBX 1416, a treatment for Postbariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH), by evaluating its dose response in patients. This research is significant as it addresses the need for effective treatments for PBH, a condition affecting patients post-bariatric surgery.

The intervention being tested is MBX 1416, also known as imapextide. It is administered as a single subcutaneous injection at two different dose levels, approximately two weeks apart. The purpose of this drug is to manage symptoms of PBH effectively.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group assignment. There is no allocation or masking involved, meaning all participants receive the treatment, and both researchers and participants are aware of the treatment being administered. The primary goal of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the efficacy of MBX 1416 in managing PBH.

The study began on June 11, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeliness of the data being collected. The primary completion and estimated completion dates are yet to be announced.

This update from MBX Biosciences could potentially influence the company’s stock performance positively, as successful results may lead to the development of a new treatment option for PBH, attracting investor interest. It is essential to consider the competitive landscape, as advancements in PBH treatment could position MBX favorably against competitors in the biotech industry.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

