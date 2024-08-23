MBV International Limited Reports Decreased Profits

MBV International Limited (HK:1957) has released an update.

MBV International Limited reported a decline in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a 2.4% decrease in revenue and a 17.3% decrease in profit attributable to company owners compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, the company experienced a downturn in earnings per share by 16.8%, and the Board has decided against issuing an interim dividend.

