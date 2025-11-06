MBIA Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Challenges

MBIA Inc ( (MBI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information MBIA Inc presented to its investors.

MBIA Inc. is a financial services company operating primarily in the financial guarantee insurance industry, offering insurance for U.S. public finance, corporate, and international and structured finance sectors. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, MBIA Inc. reported a net loss of $8 million, reflecting ongoing challenges in its insured portfolios and restructuring efforts. Key financial metrics showed total revenues of $15 million, a decrease from the previous year, and total expenses of $22 million, highlighting the company’s efforts to manage its financial obligations amid a challenging market environment. Despite these challenges, MBIA Inc. continues to focus on strategic initiatives, including the restructuring of its Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) exposure and the dissolution of MBIA Mexico. Looking ahead, MBIA Inc.’s management remains focused on navigating market uncertainties and optimizing its financial position through strategic adjustments and risk management practices.

