Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Commences Keel Laying for Navi Merchants

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. has marked a significant milestone with the keel laying ceremony for the first of six Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) for Navi Merchants Denmark. The vessels, each priced at approximately 14 million USD, are designed to be 116.2 meters long with a dead weight of 7500 tons and a speed of at least 11 knots. This project, under the rules of the Det Norske Veritas classification society, is scheduled for delivery in April 2026 and underscores MDL’s capabilities in shipbuilding, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL) is a Navratna Defense Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) in India, specializing in the design and construction of warships and submarines for the Indian Navy and other clients. The company is recognized for its expertise in building complex naval vessels and is a key player in the Indian defense industry.

