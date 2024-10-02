Mayville Engineering Boosts Cybersecurity with Veteran CIO at the Helm

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Cyber Security category.

Mayville Engineering Company has bolstered its defenses against cybersecurity threats by appointing a seasoned Chief Information Officer (CIO) to oversee its information security program. This new CIO, with over two decades of experience, reports directly to the CFO and leads the charge in developing comprehensive cybersecurity strategies and policies. The CIO’s responsibilities include regularly updating the Audit Committee and other key figures in senior management on cybersecurity matters. In case of significant cybersecurity incidents, the CIO collaborates with top management and legal counsel to assess and address the situation, ensuring transparent disclosure as required.

Overall, Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on MEC stock based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold.

To learn more about Mayville Engineering Company’s risk factors, click here.