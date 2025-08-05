Mayne Pharma Disputes Cosette’s Termination Notice Allegations

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mayne Pharma Group ( (AU:MYX) ) has issued an announcement.

Mayne Pharma Group Limited has received a notice from Cosette Pharmaceuticals alleging a breach of their scheme implementation deed (SID) due to misleading conduct and disclosure issues related to an FDA Untitled Letter. Mayne Pharma disputes these claims, asserting that all necessary information has been disclosed and intends to reject any termination notice from Cosette as invalid, while reserving its rights to enforce the SID through legal proceedings.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MYX) stock is a Buy with a A$7.09 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mayne Pharma Group stock, see the AU:MYX Stock Forecast page.

More about Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing novel pharmaceuticals, offering patients better, safe, and more accessible medicines. The company is a leader in dermatology and women’s health in the United States and provides contract development and manufacturing services globally. With a 40-year history of innovation, Mayne Pharma has developed new oral drug delivery systems that have been successfully commercialized worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 722,767

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$411.9M

See more data about MYX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

