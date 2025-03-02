Mayfield Group Expands Shareholder Base with New Share Issuance

An announcement from Mayfield Group Holdings Limited ( (AU:MYG) ) is now available.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 105,000 ordinary shares as of February 28, 2025, without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. This move indicates the company’s adherence to regulatory compliance as it continues to expand its shareholder base, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests positively.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited operates in the industry of electrical engineering and manufacturing, focusing on providing advanced electrical solutions and services. The company is based in Edinburgh, South Australia, and is known for its commitment to innovation and compliance with industry standards.

