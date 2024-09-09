Mayfield Group Announces Upcoming AGM and Resolutions

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (AU:MYG) has released an update.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders to be held on 24 October 2024, where key resolutions including the adoption of the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2024, executive remuneration, re-election of Director Sue Chase, and approval for share issue to the Managing Director will be voted upon. Shareholders will also consider a special resolution to allow the company to issue additional equity securities up to 10% of its issued capital over the next 12 months.

For further insights into AU:MYG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.