Mayfield Childcare Updates Dividend Plan Details

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. (AU:MFD) has released an update.

Mayfield Childcare Limited announced an update to its dividend distribution, extending the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) election date to offer shareholders additional time to participate and amending the DRP price calculation period. The distribution is for a six-month period ending on June 30, 2024, with a record date of September 5, 2024, and payment date following shortly.

