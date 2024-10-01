Mayfield Childcare Director Steps Down

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. (AU:MFD) has released an update.

Mayfield Childcare Limited has announced that director Ashok Naveinthiran ceased his position on September 13, 2024, according to the Final Director’s Interest Notice. Prior to his departure, Naveinthiran held 120,370 performance rights but no ordinary shares in the company. The company has fulfilled its obligation to report this information to the ASX, as required by listing rules.

For further insights into AU:MFD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.