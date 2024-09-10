Mayfield Childcare CEO Resigns Amid Growth

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. (AU:MFD) has released an update.

Mayfield Childcare Ltd. has announced the resignation of CEO Ashok Naveinthiran, who will remain for six months to ensure a smooth transition and complete the integration of the newly acquired Precious Cargo. Naveinthiran has been credited for transforming Mayfield into a national operator with doubled revenues exceeding $100M, managing 45 centres. The company has initiated a search for a successor with a strong background in multi-site national operations.

