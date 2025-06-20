Maxus Mining Launches $3.7 Million Private Placement to Fund Exploration

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Maxus Mining, Inc. ( (TSE:MAXM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Maxus Mining Inc. announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $3.7 million through the sale of units consisting of common shares and warrants. The proceeds will be used for exploration and general working capital, with securities offered under exemptions from prospectus requirements in certain Canadian jurisdictions. This move aims to bolster the company’s exploration efforts and strengthen its market position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Maxus Mining, Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and potentially developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The company manages a diverse portfolio of exploration properties, including the Penny Copper Project, Quarry Antimony Project, and Lotto Tungsten Project, covering a total of approximately 7,244 hectares. These projects are strategically located in areas with historical and recent exploration activities, particularly in British Columbia, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 58,905

See more data about MAXM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.