MaxsMaking Inc. Appoints New Auditor Following Dismissal of Onestop Assurance

MaxsMaking Inc Class A ( (MAMK) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 26, 2025, MaxsMaking Inc.’s audit committee dismissed Onestop Assurance PAC as its independent registered public accounting firm, despite no disagreements or reportable events during their tenure. Subsequently, the company appointed Enrome LLP as its new independent registered public accounting firm, marking a significant change in its financial oversight.

More about MaxsMaking Inc Class A

MaxsMaking Inc. is a British Virgin Islands business company operating from Shanghai, China. The company is involved in various business activities, although specific industry details and market focus are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 399,754

