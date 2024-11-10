Maximus Resources Unveils High-Grade Lithium Finds

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has reported promising high-grade lithium results from its Bird Rock and Kandui prospects in Western Australia. The recent drilling at Bird Rock revealed significant spodumene mineralization, with lithium grades reaching up to 2.33% Li2O, while Kandui’s follow-up drilling confirmed new high-grade pegmatite intersections. These results underscore the potential of the Lefroy Lithium Project, a joint venture with the Korean government mining agency, KOMIR.

