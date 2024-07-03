Maximus Resources Touts High Gold Recovery Rates

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has reported promising preliminary metallurgical test results from its Hilditch Gold Deposit, achieving high gold recovery rates of 91.4% to 95.8% using conventional cyanide leach methods. The results indicate the deposit’s non-refractory gold is well-suited for standard Carbon-in-Leach processing, and the company is preparing for further drilling to upgrade the resource confidence and conduct additional testing. These developments highlight Hilditch’s potential as a near-term gold production opportunity with strong economic prospects.

