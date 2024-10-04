Maximus Resources Prepares for Virtual 2024 AGM

Maximus Resources Limited (AU:MXR) has released an update.

Maximus Resources Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held virtually on November 7, where shareholders will consider the company’s annual financial reports and vote on key resolutions, which include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of Director Mr. Graham McGarry, approval to issue additional equity, and endorsement of a new Incentive Award Plan.

For further insights into AU:MXR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.