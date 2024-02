Maximus (MMS) has provided an update.

Maximus, Inc. has announced the departure of Teresa A. Weipert, the General Manager of U.S. Federal Services. To maintain continuity, Federal operations are now overseen by Lou Shields, with the Federal growth leaders reporting to Bruce Caswell. The company is actively seeking Weipert’s replacement to uphold their service standards.

