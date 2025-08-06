Max Estates to Engage with Investors at Mumbai Conference

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Max Estates Limited ( (IN:MAXESTATES) ) has shared an announcement.

Max Estates Limited has announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference organized by Emkay Confluence in Mumbai on August 14, 2025. The company plans to engage in one-on-one and group meetings with analysts and institutional investors, discussing publicly available information without sharing any unpublished price-sensitive details. This engagement is part of Max Estates’ ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and strengthen its relationships with stakeholders.

More about Max Estates Limited

Max Estates Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on the development and management of commercial and residential properties. The company is headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, and is known for its commitment to creating sustainable and innovative real estate solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 12,682

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 74.2B INR

