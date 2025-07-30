Mawson Infrastructure Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( (MIGI) ) has shared an update.

On January 24, 2025, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. received a notice from Nasdaq indicating its market value of listed securities had fallen below the required $35 million for 33 consecutive business days, risking delisting. The company plans to request a hearing to seek an extension to comply with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, though there is no assurance of success. If unsuccessful, Mawson’s stock may be delisted, impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MIGI is a Neutral.

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s overall stock score is driven by its precarious financial health, with high leverage and persistent losses weighing heavily on its prospects. The technical indicators provide a neutral view, with no strong momentum in either direction. Valuation concerns remain due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends. The recent corporate event involving the CEO’s termination and lawsuit adds further risk and uncertainty to the company’s outlook.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. operates in the digital infrastructure sector, focusing on digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC). The company is involved in the development and acceptance of digital asset networks and digital assets, as well as AI and HPC technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 383,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.72M

