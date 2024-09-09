Mawson Infrastructure CEO Awarded Multi-Year Equity Grants

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( (MIGI) ) has provided an update.

On September 9, 2024, Rahul Mewawalla, the CEO and President, was awarded 2.5 million equity grants by the company’s Board under the 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. These grants, in the form of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs), are set to vest in three tranches between May 2025 and March 2026 and can be settled in shares of common stock, cash, or a mix, based on the Administrator’s decision.

Learn more about MIGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.