Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC Executes Share Buy-back

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest update is out from Maven Income and Growth VCT ( (GB:MIG1) ).

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC has executed a share buy-back, purchasing 1,436,835 of its own Ordinary Shares at 37.5p each for cancellation, effective 29 January 2025. This transaction adjusts the company’s issued share capital to 166,841,748 Ordinary Shares. This adjustment is relevant for shareholders in calculating their required disclosures under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

More about Maven Income and Growth VCT

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 10,051

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

For a thorough assessment of MIG1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.