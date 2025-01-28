Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC Completes New Share Allotment

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Maven Income and Growth VCT ( (GB:MIG1) ) has provided an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC has announced the successful allotment of new ordinary shares following its offer for subscription launched on 27 September 2024. The company received £3,578,326 in valid applications and issued 8,686,790 new shares on 28 January 2025, raising capital for the 2024/2025 tax year. These shares are expected to begin trading on the London Stock Exchange by 31 January 2025, marking a significant development in Maven’s capital-raising efforts. The allotment will also impact shareholder voting rights, and additional allotments are planned for later in the tax year.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 9,396

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

