Maven Income and Growth VCT Director Purchases Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Maven Income and Growth VCT ( (GB:MIG1) ) has provided an update.

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC announced that Andrew Harrington, a director of the company, has purchased 50,671 ordinary shares at a price of 39.47p each as part of an Offer for Subscription. This transaction indicates a potential vote of confidence in the company’s future prospects and could influence stakeholder perceptions positively, reinforcing trust in its strategic direction and market activities.

More about Maven Income and Growth VCT

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 9,396

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

For a thorough assessment of MIG1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.