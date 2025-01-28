Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC Expands Capital Through New Share Issuance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 ( (GB:MAV4) ).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC has issued and allotted over 5 million new ordinary shares, raising approximately £3.1 million for the 2024/2025 tax year as part of its ongoing subscription offer. The new shares are expected to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange by the end of January 2025, enhancing the company’s capital base and providing additional investment capacity. This issuance aligns with the company’s strategy to support further growth and investment opportunities, with additional allotments planned before the tax year ends.

More about Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC operates in the financial services industry, specifically focusing on venture capital trusts (VCTs). These trusts provide investors with opportunities to invest in managed portfolios of smaller, unquoted companies, offering both capital growth and tax relief benefits.

YTD Price Performance: -1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 26,004

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

