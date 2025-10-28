Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC Announces Share Buy-back

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 ( (GB:MIG3) ) has shared an announcement.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC announced a share buy-back on 28 October 2025, purchasing 974,630 of its own Ordinary Shares at 44.00p per share for cancellation. This action adjusts the company’s issued share capital to 137,260,216 Ordinary Shares, each with one voting right, impacting how shareholders calculate their interests under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Maven Income and Growth VCT 3

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC operates in the financial services industry, focusing on venture capital trusts (VCTs) which provide investors with access to a diversified portfolio of growth-oriented private companies. The company is managed by Maven Capital Partners UK LLP, which specializes in managing VCTs and providing capital for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 7,918

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

