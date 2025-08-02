Maven Brands Inc. Subsidiary to Sell Land in Lumby for $3.25 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Maven Brands Inc. ( (TSE:MJ) ) is now available.

Maven Brands Inc.’s subsidiary, Maven Enterprises Inc., has entered into an agreement to sell a portion of its land in the Village of Lumby for approximately $3.25 million. The transaction involves the Village of Lumby undertaking subdivision works and transferring certain lands to Maven. This agreement is contingent upon successful subdivision and regulatory approvals, and it aims to consolidate parcels and facilitate property development. The company is currently under a cease trade order due to non-compliance with financial disclosure obligations.

More about Maven Brands Inc.

Maven Brands Inc. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property transactions and development. The company is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$702.8K

