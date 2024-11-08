Mattr Acquires AmerCable, Expands U.S. Market Reach

Mattr (TSE:MATR) has released an update.

Mattr Corp. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire AmerCable for $280 million, enhancing its capabilities in the U.S. market and aligning with the global electrification trend. This acquisition will significantly broaden Mattr’s product offerings and manufacturing capacity, positioning the company as a leading provider of custom engineered cable solutions in North America. The deal is expected to create substantial long-term value for shareholders and immediately boost Mattr’s earnings per share.

For further insights into TSE:MATR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.