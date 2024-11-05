Matsa Resources Director Increases Stake Through Options

Matsa Resources Limited (AU:MAT) has released an update.

Matsa Resources Limited has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, Paul Poli, who has acquired 3.3 million unlisted options at an exercise price of $0.05 each, expiring on September 30, 2027. This acquisition reflects a strategic participation in the options rights issue, potentially enhancing Poli’s investment stakes. Investors may view this as a sign of confidence in the company’s future prospects.

