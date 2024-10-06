Matsa Resources Announces Shareholder Loyalty Offer

Matsa Resources Limited (AU:MAT) has released an update.

Matsa Resources Limited is set to reward its shareholders through a loyalty issue, offering one Loyalty Option for every five shares held at a cost of $0.0025 each, exercisable at $0.05 until September 2027. The initiative aims to fund the development of the Devon Pit Gold Mine, with the entire offer underwritten by Westar Capital Limited. This move reflects Matsa’s commitment to its shareholders and the advancement of its mining projects.

