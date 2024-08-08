Matrix Holdings Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

Matrix Holdings Limited (HK:1005) has released an update.

Matrix Holdings Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting on August 8, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholder poll. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of executive and non-executive directors, and granting the board authority to issue additional shares and appoint a new auditor. The voting process, managed by Tricor Secretaries Limited, displayed overwhelming support for each motion with no opposition indicated prior to the meeting.

