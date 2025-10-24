Matrix Holdings Limited Announces Change in Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Matrix Holdings Limited ( (HK:1005) ) has issued an announcement.

Matrix Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda, has announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee. Effective October 24, 2025, Ms. Yip Hiu Har, an executive director, has been appointed to the committee, which now consists of five members. This change aligns with amendments to the Corporate Governance Code and aims to enhance the diversity and corporate governance practices of the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1005) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 63,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$351.6M

