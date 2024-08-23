Matrix Holdings Anticipates Significant Loss

Matrix Holdings Limited (HK:1005) has released an update.

Matrix Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, cautioning shareholders and potential investors that the Group anticipates a loss of no more than approximately HK$85 million for the six-month period ending 30 June 2024. This projected loss starkly contrasts with the modest profit of HK$0.4 million reported in the same period last year and is primarily due to a significant decline in revenue of at least 41%, attributed to tough global economic conditions. The company advises caution when dealing with its shares, as the final interim results are yet to be released on 27 August 2024.

