Matrix Director’s Shareholding Shifts Post-Incentive Plan

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd has issued a notice regarding a change in Director Brendan Cocks’s interest, involving the acquisition of 732,064 ordinary shares and the disposal of the same number of performance rights. This change is a result of the vesting of performance rights under the company’s long-term incentive plan, with no monetary consideration involved.

