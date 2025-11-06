Matrix Composites & Engineering Secures New Refinancing Agreement with NAB

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd ( (AU:MCE) ) has provided an announcement.

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd has secured a new facility agreement with National Australia Bank to refinance and expand its existing debt facilities. This includes a $7.5 million term loan, a $5 million Trade Finance facility, and a $20 million Bank Guarantee facility, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and capacity to support its growth pipeline. The new agreement reflects confidence in Matrix’s future, offering improved liquidity and reduced costs, positioning the company to capitalize on upcoming opportunities.

More about Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd

Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd specializes in the design, engineering, and manufacture of composite and advanced material technology solutions for various industries including oil and gas, civil and infrastructure, resources, defence, and transportation. With over 20 years of experience, the company is recognized as an industry leader and a major exporter of Australian goods and services globally.

Average Trading Volume: 269,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$57.29M

