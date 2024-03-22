Matinas BioPharma’s MAT2203 Shows Promising Clinical Results

The latest announcement is out from Matinas BioPharma (MTNB).

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has reported a complete clinical response in three patients with serious invasive fusarium infections treated with their oral antifungal drug, MAT2203. This positive outcome was part of their Compassionate/Expanded Use Access Program and includes cases of a burn victim, a renal transplant recipient, and a cancer patient, all of whom had complications from other treatments or conditions. These successful treatments of resistant fusarium infections highlight the potential of MAT2203 as an effective oral therapy and may spark interest and optimism among investors and stakeholders in Matinas BioPharma’s future prospects.

See more data about MTNB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.