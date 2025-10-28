Materialise NV Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results with Focus on Medical Segment Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Materialise NV reported a decrease in total revenue by 3.5% for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with a notable increase in their Medical segment revenue by 10.3%. Despite the revenue decline, the company saw an increase in cash flow from operating activities and a stronger net cash position. However, the operating result and net profit both decreased compared to the previous year, reflecting challenges in their Software and Manufacturing segments. The company’s strategic focus on the Medical segment is evident with increased R&D investments, which may influence future growth in this area.

The most recent analyst rating on (MTLS) stock is a Hold with a $6.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on MTLS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTLS is a Neutral.

Materialise’s overall score reflects stable financial performance with low leverage but challenges in revenue growth and cash flow. Positive technical indicators and strategic growth in the Medical segment are offset by valuation concerns and mixed earnings sentiment.

More about Materialise

Materialise NV is a company with over three decades of experience in 3D printing, offering a range of software solutions and 3D printing services. Their products enable sustainable 3D printing applications across various industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium, Materialise combines a large group of software developers with one of the world’s largest 3D printing facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 141,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $356.8M

