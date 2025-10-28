Materialise NV Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Materialise ( (MTLS) ) has issued an update.

On October 28, 2025, Materialise NV reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a 2.2% increase in total consolidated revenue compared to the previous quarter, though a 3.5% decrease from the same period in 2024. The Materialise Medical segment achieved a record quarterly revenue growth of 10.3% year-over-year, despite macroeconomic challenges impacting overall revenue, particularly in the Manufacturing segment. The company maintained strong cash flow and a positive net result, with a net profit of 1,848 kEUR. CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen emphasized the company’s focus on cost control and continued R&D investments to ensure future growth, while acknowledging ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Spark’s Take on MTLS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MTLS is a Neutral.

Materialise’s overall score reflects stable financial performance with low leverage but challenges in revenue growth and cash flow. Positive technical indicators and strategic growth in the Medical segment are offset by valuation concerns and mixed earnings sentiment.

More about Materialise

Materialise NV is a global leader in 3D-printed medical devices and software, and a pioneer in additive manufacturing software and services. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions in the medical and manufacturing sectors, leveraging its expertise in 3D printing technology.

Average Trading Volume: 141,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $356.8M

