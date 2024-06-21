Match Group Shareholders Support Governance and Incentives

Match Group (MTCH) just unveiled an announcement.

At Match Group’s annual meeting, stockholders re-elected three directors for a three-year term, approved executive compensation for the previous fiscal year, endorsed the 2024 Stock and Incentive Plan, and ratified Ernst & Young LLP as the company’s independent auditor for 2024. With substantial majorities, these decisions reflect shareholder confidence in the corporate governance and strategic incentive structures guiding Match Group forward.

See more insights into MTCH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.