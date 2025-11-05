Match Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Match Group, Inc. ( (MTCH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Match Group, Inc. presented to its investors.

Match Group, Inc., a leader in the digital dating industry, operates a portfolio of popular brands like Tinder and Hinge, providing technology-driven platforms for meaningful connections worldwide.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Match Group announced that it met its revenue expectations and surpassed its Adjusted EBITDA forecasts, excluding a significant legal settlement charge. The company emphasized its commitment to innovation and long-term growth, highlighting advancements in its product offerings and strategic initiatives.

Key financial highlights include a total revenue of $914 million, marking a 2% year-over-year increase. The company reported a net income of $161 million, an 18% rise from the previous year, and an Adjusted EBITDA of $301 million, although this figure saw a 12% decline year-over-year. Excluding certain charges, Adjusted EBITDA would have shown a 6% increase. Match Group also focused on shareholder returns, repurchasing shares and paying dividends.

Strategically, Match Group has been enhancing its product features, such as Tinder’s AI-driven Chemistry and facial verification tools, while expanding its international presence with brands like Hinge. The company is also optimizing its payment systems to reduce costs and reinvest in growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, Match Group remains optimistic about its future, projecting modest revenue growth and improved Adjusted EBITDA margins in the upcoming quarter. The company aims to continue its focus on innovation and efficiency to drive long-term success.

