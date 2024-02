Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has released an update.

Matador Resources has published an Earnings Press Release along with a detailed presentation, both of which can be accessed on their website under the Investor Relations section. This information, while publicly furnished, is not considered officially filed with regulatory authorities and won’t be included in any Securities Act filings unless explicitly stated.

For further insights into MTDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.