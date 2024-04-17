Matador Resources Continues Quarterly Cash Dividends

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has issued an announcement.

Matador Resources Company has announced a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock, following a dividend policy set by its Board of Directors in the previous year. The continuation of these dividends will be assessed each quarter based on the company’s financial health and other pertinent factors. This decision emphasizes the Board’s commitment to delivering shareholder value while carefully considering the company’s operational and financial status.

