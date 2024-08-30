Mast Energy Soars with Strong Mid-Year Results

Mast Energy Developments PLC (GB:MAST) has released an update.

Mast Energy Developments PLC reports a successful first half of 2024 with improved gross profit margins and secured Capacity Market contracts for its Pyebridge site, leading to substantial future revenue streams. The company completed the first phase of its Works Programme, resulting in resumed operations and outperforming market expectations with a 40% margin. Additionally, Mast Energy secured significant project finance funding and progressed with the overhaul of its power generation assets.

