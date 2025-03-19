Måsøval AS Partners with MRFK to Enhance Aquaculture Education

Masoval AS ( (DE:9QP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Måsøval AS has been selected as the preferred partner by Møre og Romsdal County Municipality (MRFK) to lease and operate a teaching license for aquaculture education at Hustadvika Upper Secondary School. This collaboration aims to foster local talent in the aquaculture industry, with Måsøval set to increase its MTB base by 780 tons. The license, exempt from ground rent tax, will be co-located at Måsøval’s site, pending approval from the Directorate of Fisheries. The 10-year lease is expected to commence in the second half of 2025, enhancing Måsøval’s industry positioning and contributing to local competence building.

More about Masoval AS

Måsøval AS is an integrated producer of Atlantic salmon with over 50 years of experience. Based in Central and Western Norway, the company operates significant farming operations at sea and has internal production of smolt. Måsøval processes and exports high-quality Atlantic salmon to a global market.

YTD Price Performance: -0.47%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €255.4M

Find detailed analytics on 9QP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com