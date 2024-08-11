Måsøval AS Faces Potential ISA Impact on Harvest

Masoval AS (DE:9QP) has released an update.

Måsøval AS has reported suspected ISA at two of its salmon farming sites, which could lead to an accelerated harvest and has resulted in the reduction of the company’s harvest guidance for 2024. The company is taking strict containment measures and has notified authorities, with confirmation of the disease pending further testing. The situation has prompted a decrease in the expected harvest weight total from 27,000-28,000 GWT to 26,500-27,500 GWT.

For further insights into DE:9QP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.