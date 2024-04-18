Masivo Silver Expands Private Placement Offer

Masivo Silver Corp. (TSE:MASS) has released an update.

Masivo Silver Corp. has recently expanded its non-brokered private placement to potentially raise $1,050,000 through the sale of 20 million units, with each unit including a common share and a purchase warrant. The additional funds are earmarked for advancing exploration activities at the Boston Mine in Nevada and for bolstering the company’s general working capital. This initiative is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and includes a four-month statutory hold period on the securities issued.

